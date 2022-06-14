Grigor Dimitrov remains hopeful that he can win an elusive first Grand Slam title after a number or near-misses over the years.

The Bulgarian has won eight titles and reached the semi-finals in three of the four Grand Slams, and is still confident of ending that search heading into Wimbledon this year.

“Yeah, of course,” Dimitrov said, in quotes published by tennismajors.com

"I still believe that. I’ve had it on quite a few occasions. The past slams I’ve had good results. Now, unfortunately, I just have to play very, very good players early on second, third round.

“But I believe that there’s a lot more to come on my end. I think I can push through it and who knows when, what and where? But the only thing that I need to focus on is how I’m going to go on and about.”

Dimitrov’s highs within the sport have been impressive. He was a junior world no.1 and won the boys’ title at Wimbledon.

There were comparisons with Roger Federer, but his career has not reached the same stratospheric heights as the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Among the heights for Dimitrov was a Wimbledon semi-final appearance in 2014, beating the then defending champion Andy Murray on route.

Another semi-final berth was secured at the Australian Open three years later, before overcoming Federer to reach the US Open semis in 2019.

There have been further last-four appearances in Indian Wells in 2021 and in Monte Carlo this year. However, his last appearance in a final still dates back to Rotterdam in 2018.

“I think, of course, because you’ve put so much effort into (something), you want to see the result, but it still shows that I put myself in those positions. You just never know which week hopefully will turn things around for you.

“And we know how volatile everything can be and how easily everything can change from one week to the other, from one point to the other. Obviously it’s kind of frustrating since, you know what you can do and you know you’ve done it, and it’s just a few small things here and there that are, that are not going through.

“But that’s also part of the game. I’ve been on tour for 13 years, so that also shows quite a bit of consistency. It’s definitely not an easy sport and sometimes it takes a bit of a different route.”

For now, Dimitrov’s focus is on Queen’s. He won his opening round against world no.11 Cameron Norrie in three sets on Monday.

Up next is a round two match against either Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp or Britain’s Paul Jubb in round two on Wednesday.

It’s a competition that holds fond memories for Dimitrov, after three semi-final appearances in 2012, 2014 and 2017 respectively.

“It was a tournament that I have really admired, since day one. I was one of the fortunate ones to get some help from that tournament early on and that wild card. And I played the juniors here as well. So, there were a lot of like positive things on that note.

“I was just very excited to play every year and it was always a dream of mine to win it. And I did. So that was good, that I felt like I’ve always had good results here. I’ll keep on trying, keep pushing because I believe I can do more.”

