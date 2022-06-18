Matteo Berrettini moved a step closer to retaining his ATP Queen's Club title after progressing past Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-3 in the semi-finals.

The Italian underlined his ability on grass, brushing his opponent aside to claim his eighth win in a row.

Ad

The World No. 10 will meet Filip Krajinovic in Sunday’s final as he attempts to retain his title at The Queen’s Club.

Australian Open Nadal is 'unique, special' talent – Corretja on Spaniard’s run to AO final 28/01/2022 AT 10:01

Speaking to Amazon Prime on court immediately after the match, Berrettini beamed: "It feels unbelievable, I'm really happy.

"Today was a really tough match - it was tough with the rain. It was windy again today, really tough to play.

"But I think I played the best match of the week, so really happy and I'm really looking forward to the final."

Asked how he managed to cope with the weather on Saturday, which was around 15 degrees cooler than Friday, he laughed: "I guess this is the UK.

"Yesterday it felt like Halle, today is more London weather. But yeah, we have to adjust to everything. I think I warmed up three or four times, but I was ready when I had to be ready. Let's see for tomorrow."

In a rain-disrupted match, Berrettini powered his way to a 4-2 lead in the first set and although he failed to serve out the set, he responded with yet another break.

He had to remain patient in the second set, which was suspended midway because of a rain shower. But it failed to disrupt Berrettini’s rhythm as he easily wrapped up the match.

Berrettini is now one of only three men who have made it to a grass-court final in three straight tournaments, joining esteemed company in Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

"I didn't know that," he said. "It feels nice. Obviously I can't compare myself to those three players - they are unbelievable.

"But for me it is a pleasure to be here and enjoy, and to look at them and to learn from them."

Filip Krajinovic caused an upset to join the defending champion Berrettini in the final after stopping Marin Cilic in straight sets.

World No. 48 Krajinovic - who had not won a tour-level match on grass until this week - will play for the Queen’s Club Championship after beating two-time Queen’s champion Cilic 6-3 6-3, to make his maiden grass court final.

Making his debut in London, the 30-year-old displayed confidence with relentless depth on his return while striking his groundstrokes with consistency, as he handled the windy conditions to see the match out after 80 minutes.

Krajinovic won the game in key moments, saving all six break points he faced in a lively encounter.

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Australian Open 'He'll be thinking about 21' - Nadal 'more relaxed about it than Djokovic' says Becker 28/01/2022 AT 09:29