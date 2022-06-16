Ryan Peniston’s dream week at Queen’s continued as he beat world No. 46 Francisco Cerundolo to make the quarter-finals in his first ATP event.

The British wild card, ranked No. 180 in the world, won 6-0 4-6 6-4 in front of a wild home crowd.

Peniston will face Filip Krajinovic on Friday after he beat former Queen’s champion Sam Querrey in three sets.

The 26-year-old continued where he left off as he blitzed Cerundolo in the first set, breaking three times and only dropping three points on his own serve.

Cerundolo got on the board at the start of the second set and managed to take his first break point to move 2-1 ahead.

The break proved decisive as the Argentine levelled the match.

It looked as though the contest was turning Cerundolo’s way as he broke to start the final set and then held to love.

However, Peniston fought off three more break points before hitting back in the eighth game as the crowd roared him on.

Cerundolo spurned a break point in the next game and then could only watch as Peniston fired a forehand return winner down the line to clinch the match.

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini survived a scare as he beat lucky loser Denis Kudla 3-6 7-6(5) 6-4 to extend his winning streak to six matches.

“It was a really tough match,” Berrettini, who won the Stuttgart Open last week, said in his on-court interview.

“We know each other really well. I am glad I am through. I think he played a really good match and most of the time I think he deserved to win, but I was there and worked hard and I am just really happy.”

Tommy Paul advanced to his first tour-level quarter-final on grass as he beat three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-1 6-4.

The world No. 35 saved all five break points he faced to win in just 65 minutes.

“This week is my first couple of main draw wins on grass,” he said.

“If you had asked me two years ago, I would have said grass was my worst surface. But when I started working with my coach Brad [Stine], he said grass will end up being my best surface and I have tried to mould my game on that.

“I feel very comfortable out there, hopefully if not this year but next it will be my best surface.

“I feel I serve and volley well but every time I went to do so today, I missed my first serve, so I didn’t get many chances. I saw Tim Henman just now and he is one of my favourites because of the style of tennis he played and I told him, ‘Sorry for all those volleys I missed’. I like coming to the net and rushing people on the grass.”

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev reached the quarter-finals at the Halle Open with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Ilya Ivashka.

Medvedev was pushed hard in the first set and had to save three points on his serve in the 10th game.

However, he took it in the tie-breaker and then broke once in the second set to secure the win.

