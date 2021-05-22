Britain's Cameron Norrie breezes past Karen Khachanov to reach the final of the Lyon Open with a flawless 6-1, 6-1 win to reach the third ATP tour final of his career.

It's been a memorable 2021 for Britain's number two player as he reaches his second ATP 250 final of the year, having also reached the Estoril final at the start of the month.

Norrie, who surprisingly knocked out Dominic Thiem at the Round of 16 stage , had to play the final set of his quarter-final against Arthur Rinderknech earlier in the day which he won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 before knocking out Khachanov in straight sets later in the day.

The 25-year-old ruthlessly dispatched his opponent in only one hour and five minutes to set up a meeting with world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 6-0, in the final.

Norrie did not let Khachanov in and although the Russian rallied late on at a set and 4-1 down, he could not make inroads as the match slipped away from him.

"Everything was working for me," the world number 49 said in his on-court interview post-match.

"I was serving well, returning well, anticipating the ball well and coming forward when I needed to and was aggressive.

"It was nice to come through like that and this morning playing a set of tennis to get me into it. I was really pleased with my performance.

"I had a tough loss in my last final [Estoril Open final] so it's nice to get another opportunity so soon.

"It's going to be tough against Stefanos, he's playing well and he's in the zone. It's going to be an interesting final. It's nice to play with an atmosphere again."

