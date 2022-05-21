Cameron Norrie beat Alex Molcan 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-1 in the final of the Lyon Open to win a first clay-court title of his career.

The world No. 11 dominated the opening set, securing three breaks of serve, but passed up two match points in set two – in the 10th game – before Molcan sent the final to a deciding set after dominating the tie-break.

There, Norrie, who is seeded 10th for the French Open, produced a set of brutal efficiency, taking the three break points he fashioned to seal the win in two hours and 26 minutes.

The British No. 1 now has four ATP titles to his name, adding Lyon to wins in Indian Wells, Los Cabos (both 2021) and Delray Beach (2022). Those previous wins had all come on hard courts and Norrie said after the match that a first win on clay was special.

"This one feels the best so far, I don't know why, it's so special," Norrie said after.

"It's my first one on clay. It means a lot to me - I couldn't be happier with how I handled everything this week.

He added: “It was an incredible atmosphere. Thanks to everyone for coming out.”

Norrie becomes the fifth player to win multiple ATP titles in 2022, after Carlos Alcaraz (4), Rafael Nadal (3), Andrey Rublev (3) and Reilly Opelka (2).

And the British No. 1 will harbour hopes of bettering his best showing at a Grand Slam – the third round at all four majors – at the second major of the year, which starts on Sunday May 22.

Norrie begins his French Open campaign the day after on Monday, taking on Federico Coria of Argentina in round one. The 26-year-old Norrie has met Coria once before – in the US Open second round in 2020 – and emerged as a 6-3 6-4 6-4 winner.

