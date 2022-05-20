For the second time in as many days, Cameron Norrie overcame a wobble to advance to the final of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

He followed up on Friday, advancing to the final in Lyon for the second year in a row - but the 6-2 5-7 6-4 win over Holger Rune was not straightforward.

Norrie looked set for a comfortable passage to the final when leading by a set and a break, but Danish teenager Rune battled back and forced a deciding set.

Rune is a rising star of the game, but the 19-year-old is finding his feet at the top level and began to struggle with fatigue. It opened the door for Norrie, and he closed out the win to move within one match of a first title on clay.

"It's never easy finishing a match," Norrie said. "To have the break there in the second and then I kind of gifted a couple of easy ones. I was pretty mad inside but I managed to stay composed.

"I was just trying to tell myself, 'stay positive, stay with it'. I managed to play the two best games of the match in the last two games.

"Hopefully I can go a step further and win the title. It's perfect preparation for Roland Garros."

Standing between the top seed and the title is Alex Molcan who eased to a 7-6(2) 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur.

