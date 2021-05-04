Carlos Alcaraz says it will be a "dream come true" to face Rafael Nadal on his 18th birthday at the Madrid Open.

The Spanish youngster beat Adrian Mannarino 6-4 6-0 on Monday to secure his maiden ATP Masters 1000 match win.

The result made 120th-ranked Alcaraz the youngest match winner in Madrid - eclipsing 18-year-old Nadal's record in 2004 - and ensured he will next face childhood idol and fellow countryman Nadal on Wednesday.

ATP Madrid Norrie showing quality on clay - but how far can he go? 10 HOURS AGO

"It's the best present for my birthday," Alcaraz told Tennis Channel. "To play against Rafa here in Madrid in front of the Spanish crowd, I will never forget this moment and I will learn from him."

"I don't know how to describe this feeling now. It's a dream come true."

"They always say the 18th birthday is special, but it will be even more special to turn 18 playing against one of the best tennis players of all time, and the best for me."

World No 2 Nadal, who has received an opening-round bye, will be chasing his sixth title in the Spanish capital after claiming his 87th tour-level title in Barcelona last month.

There will also be an all-Italian second-round clash between Fabio Fognini and Matteo Berrettini after the former beat Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner in three sets.

South African Lloyd Harris extended his perfect record in 2021 against top-20 opponents to 4-0 as he beat 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 3-6 7-6(5).

Third seed Dominic Thiem returns to action against American qualifier Marcos Giron on Tuesday afternoon.

ATP Barcelona Barcelona win can be a platform to success in claycourt season, says Nadal 26/04/2021 AT 07:16