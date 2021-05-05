Dan Evans is through to the last-16 of the Madrid Open with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over Australia's John Millman in two hours and 34 minutes.

The Brit sets up an intriguing clash against Alexander Zverev in the last-16 on Thursday after the German fifth seed knocked out Kei Nishikori in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

"When you play someone like John if you don't accept it's going to hurt a little," he told Amazon Prime Video post-match. "You'll struggle on the day. I accepted that early on. It hurt at points but it's worth it.

It obviously suits him here. It's very lively but if I get into the match, stay close I think I have a good hance I can give him some difficulty. If I don't bring my game it'll be a tough day.

Britain's number one looked like he would get off to a fast start when he broke in the opening game of the match, but the world number 42 pulled it back at 3-3 before forcing a tie-break which Millman sealed on his second set point.

Evans grew into the contest in the second and broke the Millman serve twice in games seven and nine to take it to a decider.

After fighting off four break points at 2-1, Evans maintained his composure before breaking to go 5-3 up and served out the match.

