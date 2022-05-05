Carlos Alcaraz battled to a tough 6-4 6-7(4) 6-3 win over Cameron Norrie to set up a quarter-final with Rafael Nadal in the Madrid Open.

After just a single point, the umpire paused the action to allow the court staff on in order to mop up excess water after it had been freshened up following Nadal's win over David Goffin.

Alcaraz’s athleticism helped him power into a 3-1 lead in the opening stages of the first set, with the Briton under threat of being quickly overwhelmed.

Norrie rallied after Alcaraz moved into a 4-1 lead when he held his serve, cutting the deficit to two games, but the Spanish teenager - predicted to challenge the 'big three' for their Grand Slam achievements - left little room for Norrie with some deadly accurate two-handed cross-court shots.

World No. 11 Norrie fell 5-2 behind after more ruthless shots from his opponent - ranked two places above him after recently crashing into the world top 10 aged 18 - with Alcaraz celebrating his 19th birthday on Thursday.

Norrie was forced onto the back foot again as he was pushed to deuce, but managed to hold, and then earned himself four break points as he tried to rescue the first set - and his battling effort eventually earned him a little more time in contention.

In response, Alcaraz bounced back with a break of his own to move one set from the win.

Norrie was buoyed by his resilience and held his first service game in the second set, and kept up the pressure to break the teenager and go 3-2 up, but with a nerveless steel Alcaraz bullied his way to an immediate break back.

The battling duo soon found themselves at 5-5, however the youngster was helped by the crowd who pushed him on to serve for 6-5 and move a game away from the next round, but Norrie hit back to force a tie-break.

A beautifully deft drop shot from Alcaraz took him to 2-2, marking a tricky surprise effort after a string of powerful shots. There remained little to separate the pair and Norrie moved into a 5-4 lead with the serve back with him, and he quickly earned two set points before claiming the second set.

Alcaraz did not let the disappointment register as he immediately broke Norrie in the third set.

Norrie had a chance with a series of break points as he trailed 3-2, but failed to break back and had to serve to stay in the match at 5-3 down. The birthday boy broke yet again, prompting celebrations with the home crowd standing to applaud.

