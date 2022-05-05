Carlos Alcaraz believes he will have it all to do against Rafael Nadal in their Madrid Open quarter-final, saying his fellow Spaniard "has a thousand lives".
After a career that has taken Nadal to 21 Grand Slams at the age of 35 and still in with a chance of winning more, the former world No.1 has pulled off countless famous comebacks when he has looked dead and buried.
Ad
In his round-of-16 match-up against David Goffin, Nadal looked set to exit the tournament but managed to survive four match points to win an epic three-set match to book his place in the last eight.
ATP Madrid
Nadal backs Alcaraz to 'beat anyone in the world' after Madrid Open exit to teenager
He will take on Alcaraz after the 19-year-old contender beat Cameron Norrie, also needing three sets but with much more control in the decisive third.
Nadal has already said that he believes that Alcaraz is in some ways a better player than him, and with a rib problem that kept the veteran out of training until last Thursday, this is a chance for the emerging teenager to make his way to the semi-finals.
However, speaking after the win, Alcaraz - celebrating his first birthday as a top-10 player - said that he was wary of a player with such a strong track record.
- Nadal saves four match points to beat Goffin in exhausting epic
- Jabeur becomes first African player to reach WTA 1000 final in Madrid
- FAA sets up quarter-final with Zverev with Madrid Open win over Sinner
Nadal saves four match points against Goffin to scrape through in Madrid
"Honestly, I don't know,” he admitted when asked if he knew how to defeat Nadal.
“I always say he has a thousand lives. He survives in every match, in every tough match for him.”
However, Alcaraz did not think he was doomed to defeat, claiming: “I think if I have a really good game then I have chances to win."
ATP Madrid
'It means a lot' - Alcaraz delighted with win over 'best player in history on clay' Nadal
ATP Madrid
Rublev not hopeful of Wimbledon ban U-turn, Nadal's Parchis Olympics - Madrid Open diary
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad