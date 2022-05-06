Rafael Nadal lavished praise on Carlos Alcaraz ahead of their Madrid Open quarter-final clash on Friday afternoon.

He said: "Well, it's a very, very tough match, of course. I think that today, he is better than me and he has a good dynamic, a good momentum.

“I am conscious on what we have right now. I think I am a very realistic person, and that doesn't take me to not believe that I can win or that I can do it, but today I think that Alcaraz is in a better physical state of mind, is more fit.

“I came here without playing. He's younger, so he has that extra energy. I'm clear who, from the beginning, has advantage in tomorrow's match. But in that regard, I will try to do as much as possible to be competitive.

“Of course, tomorrow's match will try to win, but whatever the outcome is, that it's something positive for me in the future.

“For me, the most important is not who is better tomorrow, it will be for him because he wants to keep winning, but for me it is most important who will be better in three weeks’ time, and that's my target.

“Unfortunately, this is my reality now and this is the way I have to put my targets."

The victory on his 19th birthday lifts him up to No. 7 in the ATP rankings, and will move up one place to sixth if he beats Nadal and Andrey Rublev loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal saves four match points against Goffin to scrape through in Madrid

Alcaraz is certainly wary of the threat which an ageing Nadal poses, and believes his compatriot “has a thousand lives” heading into their showdown.

"I lost twice against him and I wanted to play against him the third time," Alcaraz said in quotes published by atptour.com

"I think it's going to be different from last year [in Madrid] and the last match that we played [in Indian Wells]. I'm excited to play against Rafa here in Madrid in front of the Spanish crowd. It's going to be a great day and a great match."

