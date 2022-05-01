Jack Draper has won his first ever tour level match on clay, beating Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-3 to progress to the last-32 of the Madrid Open.

The Brit was handed a wild card into the draw for the Masters 1000 event and stunned the No. 27 seed with a straight sets victory in one hour and 38 minutes.

The reward for Draper, who has won four ATP challenger events this year, is a second round meeting with Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev.

"As a wild card here I sometimes feel a bit out of place," the 20-year-old told Amazon Prime Video afterwards.

"This is my first time at these tournaments so I know I belong here with my tennis, but it's something to win matches at this level. Really happy with my performance today.

"I'm really confident, the only thing I'd say a little bit with the clay, getting used to a new court, it's something which probably isn't my best surface.

"But I think I can improve a lot, and as you saw today, I think I can play decent on it too, so I look forward to the next round and I'm happy about today's win."

Ahead of playing Rublev, Draper said: "I look forward to that match. He's a great player and it's a good opportunity for me again. I just have to practise again, try and improve and use today to get confidence going into that match.

"Any small victory you've got to celebrate, I'll definitely celebrate tonight and focus again for my next round."

Draper got off to a confident start and went a break up in the fourth game.

The Italian broke back as the Brit was serving for the match, but Draper secured the all-important second break on his third set point when Sonego hit a backhand long.

There was only one break in the second set and it went the way of Draper. He went 3-1 up after the fourth game when Sonego produced another unforced error off his backhand before comfortably seeing out the victory.

