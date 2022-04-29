Andy Murray has been drawn against Dominic Thiem in the first round of the Madrid Open.
Murray announced in February that he would skip the entire clay-court season, including the French Open, but has now decided he would compete in Madrid. Murray is yet to decide whether he will compete at Roland-Garros in May.
Ad
The former British number one takes on Thiem, who went out of the Estoril Open in the first round this week in what was only his second ATP tournament of the 2022 season. The Austrian former world No. 3 has won 17 titles on the ATP tour and !0 of them on clay.
WTA Madrid
Solo until Wimbledon? Hire Djokovic's ex-coach? Raducanu's options analysed
The winner of Murray against Thiem will play Canada's Denis Shapovalov or a qualifier in the second round, while there is a potential for a third round meeting against world No.1 Novak Djokovic.
Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic are all in the top half of the Madrid draw and there is a possibility of the two Spaniards going head-to-head in the quarter-finals. The trio have received first-round byes.
Britain's Jack Draper, who has enjoyed a remarkable rise up the ATP rankings in recent months, will play Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and the winner will play Serbia Open champion Andrey Rublev of Russia.
World No. 28 Dan Evans will take on Argentina's Federico Delbonis while current British number one Cameron Norrie will face a qualifier.
- A hero's welcome for Nadal and a heart-to-heart with Halep - Madrid Open diary
- Osaka starts clay season in style with easy win over Potapova
MADRID OPEN FIRST ROUND DRAW
Top half
Novak Djokovic [1] v Bye
Carlos Gimeno Valero v Gael Monfils
Qualifier v Denis Shapovalov [14]
Hubert Hurkacz [12] v qualifier
Lloyd Harris v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Borna Coric v Roberto Bautista Agut
Bye v Casper Ruud [5]
Rafael Nadal [3] v Bye
Miomir Kecmanovic v Alexander Bublik
Aslan Karatsev v Qualifier
Botic Van de Zandschulp v Pablo Carreno Busta [16]
Cameron Norrie [9] v Qualifier
Filip Krajinovic v John Isner
Nikoloz Basilashvili v Fabio Fognini
Bye v Carlos Alcaraz [7]
Bottom half
Andrey Rublev [6] v Bye
Lorenzo Sonego v Jack Draper
Dan Evans v Federico Delbonis
Jenson Brooksby v Taylor Fritz [11]
Diego Schwartzman [13] v Qualifier
Grigor Dimitrov v qualifier
Lucas Pouille v Karen Khachanov
Bye v Stefanos Tsitsipas [4]
Felix Auger-Aliassime [8] v Bye
Frances Tiafoe v Cristian Garin
Alex De Minaur v Pedro Martinez
Tommy Paul v Jannik Sinner [10]
Reilly Opelka [15] v Sebastian Korda
Ilya Ivashka v Qualifier
Marni Cilic v Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Bye v Alexander Zverev [2]
- - -
Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+
ATP Barcelona
Corretja says Tsitsipas got 'desperate' in Barcelona flashpoint with Alcaraz
Tennis
Rublev: I need to be more professional and positive to reach next level
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad