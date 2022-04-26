Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will make his return to action at the Madrid Open, which starts on May 1.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has not played since losing in the Indian Wells final to Taylor Fritz.

Nadal suffered breathing issues during the match and revealed afterwards that he has a stress fracture in one of his ribs.

He is a five-time champion in Madrid, where world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are also set to play.

The event is the second clay ATP Masters 1000 of the season after Monte Carlo, which was won by Tsitsipas.

Nadal, 35, wrote on Twitter: “Despite only just arriving with preparation and it being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few.

"I will try to do it in the best possible way. See you in Madrid.”

Nadal won 20 matches in a row before losing to Fritz, clinching three titles, including the Australian Open.

He will be hoping to get back into form as he builds to the French Open, which he will be aiming to win for a record-extending 14th time.

Nadal moved one clear of Federer and Djokovic in the all-time Grand Slam standings with his victory at the Australian Open.

