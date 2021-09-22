Andy Murray insisted after his three sets win over Ugo Humbert that "winning is all that matters" as he aims to reach 700 wins on the ATP tour.

Murray registered his 683rd tour win after fighting back from a set down to defeat world number 26 Humbert 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the first round of the Moselle Open on Tuesday night.

Afterwards Murray revealed that getting to 700 tour level victories is his goal and admits he is not too worried about how he plays in order to get there.

Tennis 'Medvedev's game is one-dimensional' - Tsitsipas 'surprised' at what US Open champion achieved 27 MINUTES AGO

"There are two things that matter — your effort and your attitude," he told reporters.

"Which is probably number one, as that’s what you can control. For me sport is about that. You either win or lose.

"Winning is what sport is all about, and if you can play great whilst doing that even better. But if you can’t, and you don’t play your best, then winning is a great feeling.

That’s why I am still playing. I have little goals — to get to 700 wins on tour. I’m not particularly interested in losing and playing well.

On Tuesday night the Scot squandered three break points in the first set before Humbert secured one of his own on the third opportunity to help him to the opening set.

The 34-year-old broke in the eighth game of the second set to level the match before going on to dominate the decider. He quickly went a double break up before sealing the win with his 18th ace of the match.

"I thought I had a good game plan, I executed it pretty well, and it came through in the end," former world number one Murray said.

"I had some chances early in the first set and didn't take them.

"[Humbert] played a little bit better when he had his opportunities. In the second and third set, it was the other way."

ATP Metz 'I want to be winning matches' - Murray hoping for strong finish to 2021 YESTERDAY AT 08:16