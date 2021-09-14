Andy Murray has continued his drive to climb back up the ATP world rankings by accepting a wildcard into the Moselle Open.

Murray is currently playing at an ATP Challenger Tour event in Rennes, where he eased past Yannick Maden in the first round.

He will now stay in France after the tournament as he makes his return to the Moselle Open in Metz, 14 years after his only previous appearance.

In 2007, then aged 20, he was beaten in three sets in the final by Tommy Robredo.

Murray will be joined in Metz by Karen Khachanov, Jannik Sinner, Pablo Carreno Busta, Hubert Hurkacz, David Goffin and Alex de Minaur.

He is then expected to head back across the Atlantic to compete in the ATP 250 tournament in San Diego, before entering the Indian Wells Masters event a week later.

Murray is now ranked No 116 in the world as he continues to try to get back to his best following surgery.

He hopes to move up the rankings so he can avoid tough first-round encounters like he got at the US Open, when he faced third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“I’ve had a lot of matches this year, and my body is fine,” he said after winning in Rennes.

“The goal for the last few years has been to try and improve my ranking. For that, I have to compete often. I still feel that I can play at a very high level. Every time I go to a tournament I play a top player from the start, it’s not easy. I have to improve my ranking to avoid this.

Up next for Murray at the Challenger in Rennes will be either French qualifier Manuel Guinard or Russia’s Roman Safiullin.

Murray is the fifth seed at the tournament behind Richard Gasquet, Arthur Rinderknech, Benjamin Bonzi and Gilles Simon. Former world No 10 Lucas Pouille is also playing the tournament.

