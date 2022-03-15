Andy Murray is set for a prolonged period on the practice courts after he competes at the Miami Open later this month.

The ATP calendar is then filled with clay-court events only in April and May, gearing up to the French Open which starts on May 22, meaning Murray will not play a Tour match for two months after opting to skip playing on that surface.

During that time, it appears likely he will prepare for the short grass season, and after his defeat to Bublik he admitted he needs much more time on the practice courts, by which point he will be reunited with Ivan Lendl

Asked about linking back up with Lendl, Murray said: “I think like if I look at a match like today [against Bublik], I had all of the opportunities really in the first set. Obviously a tie-break. Both of us had some chances there, but in the first set I certainly created more of the opportunities and I didn’t take them.

“He obviously came up with some good serves at times, but I certainly had my chances and, you know, against players that play that style of tennis and have obviously big serves and not easy to break, you need to, when you get those chances, you know, be ruthless and I just didn’t quite play well enough in those moments today and that’s the thing that obviously I want to turn around.

“Obviously, some of that can be down to confidence and some of it also down to the way that you’re also playing as well, and because maybe I’ve not felt like I’m playing my best in those moments, maybe not making always the right decisions or sometimes holding back a bit too much or sometimes going for a little bit too much and, yeah, that’s the thing that obviously needs to change. I just didn’t take my opportunities today and I feel that was an opportunity missed.”

ATP calendar on grass

Weissenhof, Stuttgart – June 6-12

Libema Open, ‘s-Hertogenbosch = June 6-12

Cinch Championships (Queen’s), London – June 13-19

Terra Wortmann Open, Halle – June 13-19

Mallorca Championships – June 19-25

Rothesay International, Eastbourne – June 20-25

Wimbledon – June 27-July 10

Murray will be hopeful of a deep run at Wimbledon, and could opt to play as many as three warm-up events on grass this season – most likely at Queen’s, and potentially Stuttgart and Eastbourne too.

He only warmed up at Queen’s Club last year before reaching the third round of Wimbledon, where he lost to Denis Shapovalov.

The two-time winner last reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2017, and he admitted there is plenty to work on when it comes to practice.

“Losing in finals is maybe when you feel like you’ve had the opportunity to win something and losses are always a little bit tougher,” Murray added.

“But a match like today, I feel like I definitely had enough in me to win that match, and I think had I got that first set or taken some of my opportunities at the very beginning of that match, it pans out a bit differently. That’s the thing that’s frustrating for me.

“I was happy with my attitude in the matches that I played here. I thought that was positive. I tried to do the right things at times, just was not executing them well, and that’s where I really need to also spend some time on the practice court to change those things.

“Obviously winning matches and competing is important but there’s a few things that have been an issue for a period of time and I need a bit of time on the practice court to try and change that.”

