Andy Roddick labelled 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz as an "animal" after his stunning win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Miami Open.

Alcaraz, who described the match as "really, really tough" , turned in one of the most memorable displays of 2022 so far to down the Greek, coming back from 2-5 down in the first set and pulling off a contender for shot of the season with a remarkable tweener lob.

And Roddick - a former world No.1 and US Open champion in 2003 - was moved to wax lyrical about the precocious Spaniard.

"This guy moves like it's unbelievable," Roddick told the Tennis Channel.

"People normally have to grow into their movement a little bit and he doesn't need much time to fire the forehand. Most of the guys with huge forehands need two feet under them to give it a ride. This guy can turn on it real quick, almost like Andre Agassi used to.

"You would hit a big ball to him and it would come back just as fast.

"This guy is no joke. He's the real deal and I don't know that this [the win over Tsitsipas] is an upset.

"I don't know that we've seen someone this young, who you kind of expect to win matches like this often. This guy is an animal."

Alcaraz, who will play Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarter-finals, has already won titles in Umag and Rio in the past year and will be searching for a third title at Hard Rock Stadium as his breakout on the ATP Tour goes from strength to strength.

Kecmanovic sprung a surprise by beating Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz in his round of 16 match.

