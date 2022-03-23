Jack Draper will face Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Miami Open after beating Gilles Simon.

Draper won his first ever Masters 1000 match in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1 over France’s Simon.

The 20-year-old will face Britain’s No. 1 in Norrie, after receiving a wildcard entry to this year’s tournament. He has already won three titles in 2022 on the ATP Challenger Tour and was able to bring that form to a bigger stage.

After matching each other break for break, Draper was able to capitalise on a poor service game from the former world No. 6 to take the first set.

In the second, the 37-year-old Simon started to slow and it was much more straightforward for the Brit - he broke three times in quick succession to take the win in one hour and 48 minutes. Any time he came close to giving up a break, he was able to dispel the danger with a big serve.

His appearance at last year’s Miami Open, another wildcard, was cut short when he collapsed under the sun and was forced to retire while a set down to Mikhail Kukushkin.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video, Draper said: “Yeah it was in the back of my head about last year.

“I trusted all the work that I’d done in especially the last six months and yeah, came through today. I still need plenty of time to get used to this over the course of my career but it’s a good start today.

“Cam is a great guy. I play with him a lot when we’re back in the UK and I’m really looking forward to that match.

“It’s going to be a tough one because I think he might be top ten this week, I’m not too sure but he’s doing incredibly well at the moment so it’s a good challenge for me to see where I’m at.”

The Brits were well represented in the stands with Emma Raducanu, LTA chief Scott Lloyd and former coach to Andy Murray, Jamie Delgado watching on.

Draper, currently ranked No. 146 in the world, will take to the court against world No. 12 Norrie on Friday, with both players looking to make it to the third round.

Regardless of the result, Draper will enjoy a bump to his ranking of more than 16 places by beating Simon.

Draper lost their only previous meeting, going down 6-3, 6-3 in the last eight of the Queen’s Club tournament in 2021.

“I think I’m just a better player eight months, nine months on and I think he is as well but it will be good for both of us to get on court and battle, and let’s see what happens,” Draper added.

