Fans at the Miami Open on Wednesday afternoon were left short-changed as both men's and women's quarter-finals ended in retirements.

Jannik Sinner suffered foot blisters to hand Fran Cerundolo a first-ever spot in the last four of a Masters tournament, while Paula Badosa couldn't battle through the ailment she had felt during the previous round, giving Jessica Pegula a pass to the semi-finals.

It was a big disappointment for the seeded pair who were favourites heading into their respective last eight matches, but conversely there were feelings of joy for their conquerors - especially world no. 103 Cerundolo, who is set to rise close to the top 50 with this result.

The 23-year-old said: "I’ve been training with Sinner for the past few days and I hadn’t seen anything strange.

"It’s not the best way, but it means everything to me being in the semi-finals.

"It’s a turning point for my life, it changes my perspective."

Pegula spoke from a similar hymn sheet to Cerundolo, saying: “Of course, it’s not nice to win that way.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever even hit with her [Badosa] at all and I was really looking forward to playing because she’s been having an amazing year.

"She’s an incredible competitor. I think we all saw that last round where she clearly wasn’t feeling well and she was able to tough it out.

Paula Badosa of Spain reacts after retiring in her match against Jessica Pegula of the United States during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Image credit: Getty Images

"I admire that a lot and hopefully next time we can both play when we’re healthy and feeling good and have a great match.”

The first three games of the men's match had gone on serve at Hard Rock Stadium but it was the unheralded Cerundolo who got the early break, taking a surprise 3-1 lead over his Italian opponent. The Argentine held to go further ahead before Sinner approached him to call off the match.

Cerundolo initially seemed disbelieving as it dawned on him what he was about to achieve. Having already reached the Rio semi-finals this year, he is having quite the 2022 so far.

It was a similar story in the women's affair, with Pegula racing into a 4-1 advantage before Badosa couldn't continue.

Pegula will play the winner of Wednesday's late match between Petra Kvitova and Iga Swiatek.

