Nick Kyrgios argues with umpire, smashes racquet, gets game penalty, in fiery loss to Jannik Sinner

Nick Kyrgios's impressive run of form came to an explosive end as he lost his cool and the match to world No.11 Jannik Sinner. The Australian wild card had looked like being an outside bet for the title at the Miami Open but allowed distractions to get the better of him as his meltdown was punished by umpire Carlos Bernardes.

00:01:55, 10 hours ago