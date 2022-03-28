Could playing more doubles be the key to unlocking Nick Kyrgios’ true potential?

For most of his career there have been questions whether Kyrgios, with great tennis skills clearly at his disposal, should be winning more and should be playing better. Some may have counted Kyrgios out due to his lack of playing activity over the last few years and apparent continuing ambivalence towards the sport.

Ad

But 2022 has been a good year so far for the 26-year-old.

ATP Miami Sinner survives five match points before beating Carreno Busta 5 HOURS AGO

At the Australian Open he beat Liam Broady in a raucous first-round match before pushing world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in a closely-fought four-setter. Those matches showed a hint of Kyrgios new-found focus, but it was in the men’s doubles where he burst to life.

Kyrgios and long-time friend Thanasi Kokkinakis created, and then basked in, a fervent atmosphere as they made a shock run to the doubles title, beating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, as well as third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

A first Grand Slam title seems to have not only inspired Kyrgios, who has since made the quarter-finals of Indian Wells and last 16 of the Miami Open this week, but has also improved his tennis.

“That's helped me a lot, and Thanasi as well. We're both returning a lot better on the singles court.

"The way I'm serving, the way I'm returning and working the points and competing, it's quite a sight to see."

Kyrgios, whose singles record for the year now stands at 7-2, also partnered Kokkinakis at Indian Wells and they are into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

The improvement in Kyrgios’ singles game are clear to see: in his first-round win over Adrian Mannarino at the Miami Open he didn’t allow a break point and had an 82 per cent win rate on first serve; in his next win over fifth seed Andrey Rublev he won 56 per cent of return points; and in another dominant display against Fognini he just lost eight points on serve.

Former Australian player Todd Woodbridge, who won 16 men’s Grand Slam doubles titles, thinks playing alongside Kokkinakis has been key for Kyrgios.

"Someone said, 'How do you make him better?' Well, singles isn't going to do it because you go out on a singles court by yourself and it's you and that fella running around in your head. And that's where he has trouble," Woodbridge said on Channel Nine.

"The doubles court is brilliant for him. We saw that with Kokkinakis because he can't let his partner down and his partner can calm him down. They can verbalise to each other.

Highlights: Kyrgios and Kokkinakis take Australian Open doubles glory

"That's been an interesting part of these last couple months for Nick. He's got confident again, but it's actually Thanasi and the dubs that have helped him get to that space and we'll see how long he can keep his singles going.”

Kyrgios faces a big challenge to make the quarter-finals of the Miami Open as he next meets ninth seed Jannik Sinner. The pair were supposed to meet at the same stage of Indian Wells but Sinner pulled out due to illness. It will be another intriguing test for Kyrgios, who said earlier this month that he is now feeling “comfortable in my own skin”.

“Mentally, I feel the best I’ve probably ever felt, to be honest... I’m seeming to find that balance at the moment, and I’m happy.”

As well as the technical improvements from playing doubles, Kyrgios also seems to be getting a buzz from being on court with Kokkinakis. The pair have both faced challenges during their careers – Kyrgios admitting mental health struggles and Kokkinakis only recently getting back on track after several long-term injury issues – but are now both heading back into the top 100 in the world rankings.

Kyrgios said this month he still gets “goosebumps” thinking about their Australian Open success and there’s always a smile on his face whenever Kokkinakis’ name comes up.

Kyrgios stuns out-of-sorts Rublev with victory at the Miami Open

"It's awesome to see," Kyrgios said this week of Kokkinakis' resurgent form. "I see him in the locker room and having lunch and just see a happier person. I don't really care about results and all that, I know what he's capable of, I've grown up with him.

"To see him finally happy and not in those dark places where he was struggling with his body, whether he was even thinking about playing again - they were some scary thoughts.”

Kokkinakis faces second seed Alexander Zverev in the last 16 on Tuesday after coming through qualifying. While Kokkinakis had to battle through two three-set matches in the first week, Kyrgios’ dominant form must make him one of the tournament favourites and it would not be a shock to see him take out Sinner, who saved five match points against Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the last 16

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman described Kyrgios’ display in his last match as “mature, professional and calculated”. Few of those words have been strongly associated with Kyrgios in the past, but times might be changing.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

ATP Miami Highlights: Sinner saves five match points to beat Carreno Busta in Miami 6 HOURS AGO