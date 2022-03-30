Carlos Alcaraz is into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open after a straight sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 18-year-old continues to show why he is the one of the most exciting prospects in men’s tennis as he beat the world No. 5, 7-5 6-3, in just over two hours on Grandstand.

Alcaraz is now 15-2 for the season and is one victory away from back-to-back ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals.

He will face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the next round after he beat Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz 3-6 6-1 6-4.

"It was really, really tough. He was playing unbelievable," Alcaraz said afterwards.

"All I can say is I fought until the last ball in the first set [to] come back.

"I knew that Stefanos is a player who always is looking for his forehand.

"I tried to hit two or three backhands cross-court and then switch to down the line, to his running forehand. It was a key. I think he lives in the backhand side all the time, looking for his forehand, as I said. It was pretty important, the backhand down the line."

In a rematch of the five-set thriller the pair played out in the third round of the US Open last year – which Alcaraz won - it was Tsitsipas who secured an early break.

The pair produced a point-of-the-year contender at 1-1. Alcaraz executed a tweener lob that was returned by another tweener from Tsitsipas. Alcaraz then finished off with a volley winner.

The Spaniard fought back from 5-2 down by winning the next seven games to take the first set with some sublime varied tennis.

Alcaraz broke the Tsitsipas serve in the first game of the second set. The Greek fought hard to get back into the match and had three break point opportunities in the fourth and sixth games, but he could not capitalise with some unforced errors letting him down.

Alcaraz wrapped up the contest on his fourth match point with a drop shot winner.

- - -

