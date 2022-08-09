Dan Evans was taken to three sets but eventually prevailed over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic at the Canadian Open.

Evans' 6-2 1-6 6-0 win was certainly fluctuating, with the higher-ranked Briton stamping his authority on proceedings early before withstanding a fightback, and then galloping away in set three.

Evans will take on fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the next round, after the latter received a bye.

After saving a break point in his opening service game, Evans broke Krajinovic to love in game three to take a 2-1 lead.

Three tight games followed before Evans collected a crucial second break to go 5-2 ahead, and then he served out to 15 to take the opening set.

But Evans, who reached the quarter-finals of the Citi Open in Washington last week, swiftly had to remove any thoughts of a straight-sets victory as Krajinovic fought back in fine style in set two, landing a break in games two and five to get back on terms at one set all.

A final set shootout it was then, and the topsy-turvy nature of the encounter continued as Evans was right back on the money, steaming into a 4-0 love after two breaks of serve.

Krajinovic's mind appeared to be elsewhere as he struggled with the Briton's variety, and Evans was able to secure the bagel - and a win over the Serb for the first very first time.

The surprise result of the day in the men's draw came with Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta dispatching eleventh seed Matteo Berrettini, 6-3 6-2. Due to a hand injury that derailed his season, Berrettini has not played on hard courts since Indian Wells in March and that rustiness was in evidence as he had no answer to Carreno Busta's impressive display.

Elsewhere in the women's event, Emma Raducanu's tournament came to an end as she exited at the hands of defending champion Camila Giorgi.

Raducanu took the first set to a tie-break but was overpowered in the second as her preparations to defend her US Open crown took another setback after a difficult summer.

