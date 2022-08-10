Andy Murray crashed out of the Canadian Open following a 6-1 6-3 defeat to Taylor Fritz.

The former world No. 1 had been initially due to face Fritz on Monday but bad weather saw their first round match postponed.

Finally taking to the court 24 hours later, it was the American who had the brighter day, raining down 29 winners in a dominant performance in Montreal.

After holding to love in his first service game, Fritz then broke the Brit on a 5th break point to open up a 2-0 lead.

The 6’4” Fritz then raced away from his opponent, holding to love on two further service games and eventually serving out the set after Murray finally got on the board.

The second set was a far closer affair with Murray staying in the match until he was broken for 4-3 after sending a forehand into the net.

A frustrated Murray smashed his racquet into the ground and although he rallied to force a break point in the next game, Fritz held and broke once more for the win.

"It’s an honour to be on the court with Andy,” Fritz said afterwards in his on-court interview. “Just to get the chance to play him, he’s been around, he’s been dominating since before I came on Tour and basically the whole time I’ve been on Tour, so it’s an honour just to play him.”

Fritz now faces fellow American Frances Taifoe who came through in three sets against Benjamin Bonzi.

Elsewhere, Murray’s fellow Brit Cameron Norrie shrugged off the setback of losing the final of the Los Cabos Open days earlier to beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4 6-4 in 1 hour and 14 minutes.

He faces Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in round two.

Qualifier Jack Draper set up a clash with third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating Hugo Gaston 6-2 6-3.

