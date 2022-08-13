Great Britain’s Dan Evans stormed into the semi-finals of the Canadian Open with a comeback victory over Tommy Paul of the United States on Friday, but Jack Draper’s run came to an end against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Evans progressed to the last four of an ATP Masters 1000 event for just the second time in his career with a 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory over the world No. 34.

Ad

It continues an impressive run from the 32-year-old, who defeated fifth seed Andrey Rublev and 10th seed Taylor Fritz in the previous two rounds on his way to a first semi-final appearance since stunning Novak Djokovic to reach that stage in Monte Carlo last year.

ATP Montreal Auger-Aliassime suffers worst career defeat against Ruud in home tournament 16 HOURS AGO

Things got off to a concerning start for the Brit as Paul came flying out of the blocks in the opening set, but Evans battled back and will now face Carreno Busta for a place in the final.

The Spaniard ended hopes of an all-British semi-final by defeating qualifier Draper 7-6(4) 6-1 in the final match of the Friday evening session.

Evans was blown away early on as Paul put on a showcase of pace and power to run up a 6-1 first-set score.

Highlights: Carreno Busta tames Draper in straight sets, punches ticket to semis

But Evans, ranked 39th in the world, worked his way back into the match in the second and pounced when his opportunities arrived.

The Brit won the second and third sets by a single break, saving two break points on his serve along the way in the deciding set.

"The crowd, that's what they buy their tickets for. That's live sport," Evans said.

"You never know what's going to happen. It was an amazing match, amazing atmosphere. I played on the court before. In the day it was amazing, but at night, there's something about playing sport at night, it's extra special."

Asked about Paul’s fast start to the match, he said: "I just didn't think he could carry that on. If he did, I had to walk off and shake his hand."

Draper’s impressive run, which saw him take down third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round, came to an end against Carreno Busta.

The Spaniard edged a break ahead in the first set before failing to serve out as the 20-year-old Brit broke back at 5-4, but the tie-break went the way of Carreno Busta.

The world No. 23 then cruised through the second set, breaking early and never looking back.

“Carreno Busta is a great player, experienced pro," Evans said of his semi-final opponent.

"[He is] underestimated a lot. He's a very tough opponent."

Fourth seed Casper Ruud will face Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the other semi-final, after their victories over Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nick Kyrgios respectively.

ATP Montreal Kyrgios upsets Hurkacz by racing through service games in defeat at Montreal Open 18 HOURS AGO