Dan Evans shocked world No. 8 Andrey Rublev, 6-4 6-4, to reach the third round of the Canadian Open.

The Brit was in fine form, breaking his opponent in the first game of the match to seize the advantage.

The Russian double-faulted to give Evans the lead and reacted with frustration by hitting himself with his racquet.

Despite being broken back to love for 3-3, Evans refused to let it affect him and immediately restored his advantage with a break in the next game – setting off another furious tantrum from Rublev.

After serving out the set, another early break in the second set him on his way and, almost predictably at this stage, saw Rublev violently throw his racquet on the hard court.

Evens sealed the victory after serving to love as a rattled Rublev sent a forehand into the net.

He now faces Taylor Fritz, who beat Andy Murray in round one before overcoming Francis Tiafoe, 6-7 7-5 6-3.

There was equally good news from a British perspective for Cameron Norrie, who eased past Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

The Wimbledon 2022 semi-finalist secured a double break and a 6-1 first set win in just 27 minutes.

Things followed the same pattern in the second set as he came through 6-2, albeit having to save a break point while serving for the match.

Norrie now faces home favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime next after the Canadian beat Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, 7-6 6-4.

