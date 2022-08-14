Nick Kyrgios has labelled behaviour from fans who chanted “loser” at Daniil Medvedev as “disgusting” after footage of the world No. 1 confronting a spectator emerged at the Canadian Open.

A man was seen chanting “loser” at Medvedev outside of the stadium where people gather before and after the matches in Montreal.

Medvedev turns around and confronts the fan, asking: “What did you say?”.

The conversation appears to become heated with Medvedev being heard saying: “I’m super calm”.

Other spectators tell the man to apologise whilst Medvedev makes hand gestures and says he “doesn’t like it”.

After a minute, the Russian walks away, pointing back in the direction of the person who he confronted and is accompanied by security guards on his way to the exit of the ground.

Now Kyrgios has tweeted about the incident, writing: “Disgusting behaviour. This is the best we have in the sport, fans need to show some respect.”

Medvedev’s No. 1 spot under threat

Due to his loss against Kyrgios, Medvedev must reach the quarter-finals to ensure he retains his spot at the top of the ATP rankings, or hope Nadal, who is returning for the first time since Wimbledon, doesn’t win the tournament.

Nadal is 1,265 points behind Medvedev, but Medvedev has 360 points to defend after he reached the semi-finals in Cincinnati last year whilst the Spaniard won’t lose any points as he didn’t play in the second half of last season.

The champion will earn 1, 000 points in the final big tournament ahead of the US Open which takes place from August 29-September 11.

