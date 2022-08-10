Nick Kyrgios will face top seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Canadian Open following a straight sets win over Sebastian Baez.

Fresh from winning the Washington Open just days earlier , Kyrgios extended his winning singles run to seven matches after overcoming Baez 6-4 6-4 in Montreal.

Ad

The Australian started the match in imperious form, securing a double break and racing into a 4-0 lead.

ATP Washington Berserker to bonafide contender: Is this the summer of Kyrgios? A DAY AGO

However, he suffered a very slight wobble losing his serve to love for 5-3 but ultimately went on to take the first set.

After breaking his Argentine opponent in game to go 3-2 up in the second, the writing was on the wall.

Although he failed to covert his first three match points on his final service game, it was fourth time lucky as he advanced to set up a mouth-watering clash with Medvedev on Wednesday.

“Physically I feel fine. Mentally just so tired,” He said in his on-court interview afterwards. “I haven’t had much sleep the past couple of days, but I am trying to put that behind me already. “

“I am in Montreal and I haven’t played great tennis in Montreal in the past, so I wanted to come out here today and get that match up against Medvedev next.

“It will be a lot of fun. I just want to create some good memories in Montreal.”

ATP Washington ‘I’ve been in some really dark places’ – Kyrgios wins Citi Open singles and doubles 08/08/2022 AT 06:07