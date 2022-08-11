Jack Draper stunned third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reach the third round of the Canadian Open.

The British qualifier came out on top against the world No. 5, 7-5 7-6, to advance in Montreal, picking up his first win over a top 10 player in the process.

Draper seized the early advantage with a break in the third game of the first set and almost secured a double break on the Greek’s next service game.

However, Tsitsipas was able to hold and broke back for 3-3 in the very next game.

Undaunted, Draper eventually picked up the second break for 6-5 before serving out the set.

A tense start to the second set saw both players save break points on their opening service games and the 20-year-old from London had to dig deep to save three break points to maintain parity at 3-3.

The set went to a tie-break and it was Draper who came out on top when Tsitsipas sent a wayward forehand wide on the decisive point.

"This is why I put in all the hard work,” a jubilant Draper said afterwards. “For nights like this on stages like this.

“Last week [after] Washington, me and my coach probably were thinking we weren't even going to come here. We were going to maybe train a week, get a bit of confidence. But it paid off coming."

He added: "I didn't really have much of a game plan. I just thought I needed to play good tennis to beat Stefanos. He's at the top of the game for a reason.

“Someone I've looked up to the last few years. It's just good to be out here and try to express myself on this stage."

Draper now faces Gael Monfils, who came through a lengthy battle against Maxime Cressy, 7-6 7-6.

