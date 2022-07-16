Andy Murray is hoping for "results to be a bit better" after the disappointment of losing to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals of the Infosys Hall of Fame.

It was Murray’s final appearance for the grass-court season, and the 35-year-old veteran lost after two tightly-contested sets.

“Obviously I just want the results to be a bit better," the Scot said.

"I felt like I had a good chance of [advancing] here.

If I got through Bublik, it would have been a good opportunity potentially in the semi-finals. But… to have my body feeling pretty good and getting lots of matches in is important for me.”

He continued: “The grass-court season as a whole there were some good moments, but also some tough ones.

"Today’s match and the loss at Wimbledon were disappointing and frustrating for me, but then I also had my best wins in a while in Stuttgart.

"So a bit up and down, but a little bit of progress overall and I’ll try and keep that going through the hard-court summer."

Murray has risen up the ATP rankings this year after playing 13 tournaments so far this season, giving the former world No. 1 reasons for optimism after struggling with form and fitness for so long after hip surgery.

“[I want] to continue to improve,” Murray stated. “If I keep seeing progress I’ll continue to keep playing.

“It was disappointing. [The] first set came down to a couple of points and then I had a few opportunities in the second. But I thought he played a pretty solid match.

“Generally he can be a little bit up and down, but there was really only one moment in the second set [when] he was a bit inconsistent. But for most of the match, he was solid.”

