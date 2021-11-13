Carlos Alcaraz produced yet another inspirational display of top-class tennis as he clinched the Next Gen ATP World Tour Finals trophy in Milan.

Combining intelligence in his choice of shot, laser-like accuracy and dogged determination, the Spaniard dispatched his American counterpart 4-3 4-2 4-2 as Korda just wasn't allowed the time to get into his rhytthm. Alcaraz served expertly, not being broken once, and when it came to serving out the championship, he would begin to move forward a little more, serve and volleying his way to the title.

Korda put up a staunch fight, but the 18-year-old Spaniard was just that level above in a classy, straight sets performance.

The first set was tight: the Spaniard didn't quite play his best tennis and his forehand wing was poor, but Korda couldn't capitalise as Alcaraz got through his rocky spell to take control.

Carlos Alcaraz Image credit: Getty Images

Korda struggled behind his second serve, only winning 29% of points behind it, and Alcaraz took full advantage, breaking early in the second and threatening a double in the closing set, but the American held strong momentarily.

The Spaniard held his nerve after going 0-30 down when serving for the championship, and he sealed the win with his third championship point, smashing over Korda's tall frame to victory.

