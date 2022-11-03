Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the Paris Masters quarter-finals, winning 6-1 6-3 against Grigor Dimitrov in a commanding victory for the world No.1.

The 19-year-old took a mere 29 minutes to secure the first set winning all of his service games and 90% of his first serve points, while the second was wrapped up in 44 minutes, meaning the match lasted less than one hour 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, world No.28 Dimitrov made light work of Fabio Fognini, winning the first set with ease 6-0 and claiming the second 7-5 heading into this encounter

The Bulgarian faced a huge step up against the youngest-ever world No. 1 on the ATP Tour, and this round-of-16 clash proved to be a step too far for the 31-year-old.

Alcaraz lived up to his top billing and raced into a 4-0 lead in the first set, with the Spaniard winning the first game on his second break point to set the tone in a dominant start.

Dimitrov showed his battling qualities to take the fifth game and reduce the deficit to 4-1, wrapping things up a superb serve and smash combination.

But it was a different story in the following game, as Alcaraz coasted to a win on his serve to extend his lead at 5-1.

He then broke Dimitrov for a third time in the set to leave the Spaniard with one foot in the last eight.

Alcaraz continued his impressive momentum heading into the second set and moved 2-0 in front with some superb shots, and wrapped up the second game with his second break point.

The next game went to serve as Alcaraz moved 3-0 in front, but Dimitrov showed resolve to hold his own service game and then break the 19-year-old himself, reducing the score to 3-2.

He held his serve again to level the score at 3-3 and the contest looked like it could have shifted in the Bulgarian’s favour.

Some unforced errors from Alcaraz in the following game gave Dimitrov two break points, but he could not take advantage of either, as the Spaniard moved 4-3 ahead.

There was no looking back from that point and the Bulgarian lost his way with some unforced errors, leading to Alcaraz breaking his opponent and a chance to serve for the match.

Alcaraz seized that chance and wrapped up the second set 6-3, and can now looking forward to a tussle with either Holger Rune or Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

