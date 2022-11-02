Stefanos Tsitsipas has backed “fearless” Holger Rune to break into the Top 10 of the ATP rankings soon, after losing both of his meetings with the teenager during a 2022 season the Greek described as "great" but potentially "excellent".

Tsitsipas, the world No. 5, lost in four sets to Rune in the French Open Round of 16, before also suffering a straight-sets defeat to the Dane in the Stockholm Open final in October.

And Tsitsipas sees flashes of himself in the 19-year-old, who has climbed to No.18 this year, winning titles in Stockholm and Munich along the way.

“Rune might not be top 10 yet, but I see him there very soon. I feel like I’m against a top-three guy when I play him,” Tsitsipas said in an exclusive interview with Eurosport.

“I don’t see his ranking because it doesn’t match with what he’s capable of.

“It’s such a great challenge because he’s playing such fearless tennis. It kind of reminds me of myself when I was first on the Tour, you kind of play this tennis that you can’t play every day.

“If it’s consistent like this every single day, it’s honestly unbelievable. But I remember when I started with ATP 250s, and started getting my first wins in Qatar, the tennis I played back then compared to now was so much more free and aggressive, to the extreme I would say.

“It kind of reminds me of that. It’s not easy to play against players like this, they have no sense of fear, no sense of responsibility of what they’re going to do, and that can be dangerous.”

Tsitsipas is currently competing at the Paris Masters, where he knocked out Dan Evans in straight sets to set up a third round clash with Cameron Norrie or Corentin Moutet.

The former world No. 3 is seeking a third title of the year after wins in Mallorca and Monte Carlo, while he’s already guaranteed a place in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin later this month.

The 24-year-old also reached finals in Stockholm, Astana and Rotterdam and the semi-finals of the Australian Open, and he’s been encouraged by his year to date after working on his mentality.

“For sure I’m enjoying it more this year than I did at times last year. It’s a good feeling being out on the court, being spiritually connected, being yourself and not doubting as much, which is important,” he said.

He continued: “It’s a state of mind as well. You can change things in terms of your mindset that people don’t see, that are rooted so deep inside that they’re not visible to people around. It’s a way of thinking, a way of how you perceive the game, how you approach it.

“It can change your shot selection; it can change so many things. Perhaps when you’re under pressure, how you handle it. I would say perhaps more fragile. Comparing it with now, it’s very different. Much more consistent and having the joy of the challenge much more.”

Asked about comments he made about having an epiphany this year, Tsitsipas explained: “I’m always in search for better, in terms of upgrading my game. I’m satisfied with where I am, but I always want to add something more.

“And perhaps something that I might have added to my game might not have worked as greatly in my favour. It was a realisation that came later. But you can always customise it and come back to your roots. Mistakes happen. We continue.”

The Athens native wouldn’t be drawn into making a full review of his season so far, with his Paris Masters bid still ongoing and the Nitto ATP Finals yet to come.

“It hasn’t finished yet so I can’t really put something to it. It would be a completely different assessment if things were to change in the last few weeks. So far, great, but it could be excellent,” he said.

“Results can elevate you very much, they can bring lots of happiness to you, in terms of the effort you’ve been putting in the entire year. It’s such a confidence boost if you manage to get deep enough to enjoy it even more than before.”

