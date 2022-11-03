Felix Auger-Aliassime has explained how he has built up “defeat denial” over his impressive second half of the season, which has seen him win three straight titles.

The 22-year-old has been one of the standout players on the ATP Tour since the US Open, winning successive tournaments in Florence, Antwerp and Basel.

Ad

In his Paris Masters opener this week he came through a huge test against Mikael Ymer, saving two break points at 4-1 down in the second set before winning 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(6).

Tennis Alcaraz has a 'weakness' - but it didn't stop Nadal, Murray or Djokovic, says Wilander 01/11/2022 AT 10:46

It was Auger-Aliassime’s 14th win in a row and one he says will live long in the memory amid this purple patch.

“Difficult to explain how the defeat denial is built up,” he told Tennis Majors.

“I just think you need experience of this type of moments. I learned a lot from this match against Ymer. It is a first round but I think I’ll keep it in my memory.

“It means a lot to me. It’s not just wining when everything’s fine. Last week it was flawless, I won the finals in two sets. Today everything was harder, and having found the path to victory really means a lot to me.”

Auger-Aliassime has shown his quality over the last year with runs to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon and the Australian Open, as well as the semi-finals of the 2021 US Open.

But until winning the Rotterdam Open in February he held an unwanted record of having lost all eight finals he had contested.

“I’ve always believed I could play at the highest level,” he added.

“I still consider it’s the beginning of my career and that I can do better and go higher.”

Auger-Aliassime’s post-US Open victories include two over world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, once in the Davis Cup and also in the semi-finals in Basel.

He says playing in the Davis Cup for Canada and Laver Cup for Team World helped improve his game.

“After the US Open, I felt boosted by the collective training session with the Davis Cup team, I played a good match versus Carlos.

“After that, the Laver Cup was a nice collective emotion too. I don’t know why but I took will and energy from there. And the motivation to play good until the end of the season.”

Auger-Aliassime was also part of the victorious Canadian team at the ATP Cup at the start of the year.

He clinched the title for his country by beating Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

“The ATP Cup final showed me I could play well in high-tension and decisive type of matches,” he said.

Highlights: Auger-Aliassime wins Swiss Indoors Basel with 6-3 7-5 success over Rune

“It helped during the final in Rotterdam. Now I can play the finals, reach my best game. The three latest finals were played in three sets, I see it as a positive sign.”

Auger-Aliassime will look to win his 15th match in a row when he faces Gilles Simon in the last 16 of the Paris Masters.

Simon, 37, is retiring after the tournament but has already beaten Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz to make it a memorable farewell run.

"[I’m pretty tired], but it's not the time to complain and whine,” said Auger-Aliassime after his three-hour-and-30-minute win over Ymer.

“I decided to play these events, I won three of them, so I can't complain. It's fantastic.

“Here, I'm just trying to give my best. Let's go and see day by day how I feel. Definitely today was a tough one, not only just the game but the way he was playing as well, he was making me work a lot. That added extra toughness to the match.”

Wilander: Laver Cup important for Auger-Aliassime

Eurosport's Mats Wilander believes playing the Laver Cup for Team World was an important boost for Auger-Aliassime.

“I don’t think you can even put enough value on spending a week with John McEnroe and his brother Patrick at the Laver Cup," said seven-time Grand Slam champion Wilander.

"It’s not like they are going to change you completely as a player but they might say a thing or two you pick up on that gives you a bit of confidence.

"I think the motivation factor has always been there for Felix Auger-Aliassime, he is one of the most motivated human beings I have come across, but he was maybe missing in the confidence department.”

ATP Paris Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev start battle for ATP supremacy 01/11/2022 AT 09:18