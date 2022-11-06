Holger Rune admitted it was a "pleasure" to be able to share the court with - and beat - Novak Djokovic, after admitting to watching the Serb "when he was a little kid".

It continues a season in which the next generation are making their mark, with Carlos Alcaraz - like Rune, 19 - winning the US Open and becoming world No. 1, while Dane Rune - incredibly - beat five top-10 players during his run to the title in Bercy.

Rune hasn't been without his critics during his breakout season, having a set-to with Casper Ruud at the French Open, and then being accused of "acting like a baby" by Stan Wawrinka just this week.

But 21-time major champ Djokovic is one player he seems to have a strong rapport with.

Speaking on court after his win in two hours and 34 minutes, Rune said: "Huge congrats to Novak.

"You're one of my favourite players, I've been watching you since I was a little kid practising with you, so it's a pleasure to be able to share the court with you now.

"I can say definitely that this must be my favourite tournament now, I really enjoyed my time and I just can't wait to be back next year.

"It's absolutely amazing and I can't wait to keep going."

Djokovic said he was "not happy" to have lost, but paid tribute to Rune's work ethic in his runners-up speech.

"You absolutely deserve this victory. What an amazing week you've had," the Serb said.

"I'm not happy that you beat me but on the other hand I'm happy for you because I like your personality. I think you're a very dedicated guy that loves tennis and puts a lot of hours into hard work.

"It's paying off for you and I'm sure that the future is bright for you and your team, congratulations."

Rune's win means he is now the first alternate for the upcoming Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, after Alcaraz withdrew with an abdominal injury

