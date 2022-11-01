Casper Ruud has revealed consistent tournaments “quickly became a bit much” for the Norwegian, who has endured a packed schedule this season.

The 23-year-old reached the US Open final where he eventually lost out to Carlos Alcaraz, as the Spaniard climbed to the No.1 spot in the world rankings, and suffered the same fate at Roland Garros where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal at the final hurdle.

Ad

Ruud will face Richard Gasquet on Tuesday at the Paris Masters as the season winds down, and speaking exclusively to Eurosport, has admitted that it’s been a difficult and busy campaign, where only nine players played more matches than his 59.

ATP Paris Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev start battle for ATP supremacy 26 MINUTES AGO

“It has been very busy at times,” he said. “I've learned that too many consecutive weeks of tournaments can become difficult.

“The Laver Cup for example, with that set-up, I couldn't say no to. So of course I had to play there, even though maybe I should have rested.”

After Ruud’s US Open heartbreak he was straight back into the thick of it, and now looking back, agrees he should have taken time off to benefit from a full recovery as the constant matches began to take their toll.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Casper Ruud of Norway looks on against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2022 in the Flush Image credit: Eurosport

“I would have liked to have had a week off after the US Open to relax and enjoy the moment, but it was Lillehammer instead.

“It quickly became a bit much. I'm happy with the number of tournaments this year, it's always fun to compete. Although some trips may have been a little too long.”

Tiredness and vulnerability has also become a factor for Ruud, who has lost three of his last four contests.

He suffered a round-of-32 Japan Open exit at the hands of 58th-ranked Jaume Munar, and was beaten by the underdog again when he lost to Stan Wawrinka, ranked No. 194, in the first round in Basel at the Swiss Indoors.

“When I was in Asia, I probably felt that I was a little tired,” he explained. “It probably came from a lot of bad sleep and jet lag.

“So it was difficult to get into a good rhythm in the tournaments.”

Ruud’s test against Gasquet on Tuesday in Paris will be the beginning of his final Masters 1000 tournament of the season.

Ahead of the clash the world No. 4 told Eurosport he does not favour the indoor season, despite enjoying good results indoors in recent years at the Paris Masters.

He admitted he can become ‘vulnerable’, especially against opponents who favour indoor courts, including Wawrinka during his exit in Basel.

“I probably just have to realise and accept that the indoor season will always be a bit challenging for me.

“There, I am probably most vulnerable against players who play flat and can knock me off the court on a good day, and that was probably a bit of what happened in Basel against Wawrinka, who played a good match there.”

Looking ahead to next year, Ruud has revealed there may be changes in his schedule to bolster his chances at the major tournament as he searches for his maiden Grand Slam.

“There will probably be a little fewer next year, considering the number of tournaments in a row. We'll see what happens then.

“There may not be a full reassessment, but possibly slightly fewer tournaments on the calendar.

“The goal is to play a little fewer tournaments, because that means that things go a little better in the big tournaments.”

ATP Finals 'Winning never gets old' - Auger-Aliassime, Rublev win titles to boost ATP Finals hopes 17/10/2022 AT 10:17