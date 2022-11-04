Paris Masters 2022 quarter-final result: Novak Djokovic demolishes Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to move into the last four
N. Djokovic vs L. Musetti | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 04.11.2022 | Court Central
Completed
N. Djokovic (6)
6
6
L. Musetti
0
3
GAME, SET AND MATCH! - DJOKOVIC 6-0 6-3 MUSETTI
It’s all over! The reigning champion eases into the semi finals with an emphatic victory that he seals with a rampant love hold. He awaits the winner of Tsitsipas v Paul.
Image credit: Getty Images
DJOKOVIC 6-0 5-3 MUSETTI
It took Musetti some time to make any impression on this match, but he’s at least battling to the very end. He digs out a hold to 30 to pose the serve-out question.
DJOKOVIC 6-0 5-2 MUSETTI
Nole has been pretty dominant despite that early blip in this set, and yet he still finds time to lose his cool with his team. It must help him focus as he turns a 15-30 predicament around to move within a game of victory.
BREAK! - DJOKOVIC 6-0 4-2 MUSETTI
Musetti can’t hide his dismay and frustration as a loose backhand flies well wide and hands another break to his opponent.
Djokovic made it count on the second of two break points and can now see the finish line growing closer on his horizon.
DJOKOVIC 6-0 3-2 MUSETTI
Musetti’s feel-good factor has been quashed rather quickly. Normal service resumes for Djoker as he regains the scoreboard advantage with a swift hold.
BREAK! - DJOKOVIC 6-0 2-2 MUSETTI
Musetti hits clutch mode to stave off two break points but the sanctuary of deuce is all too brief as Djoker quickly kills any hope of a swing of momentum to break straight back.
BREAK! - DJOKOVIC 6-0 1-2 MUSETTI
Tennis hey! Would you believe it? Musetti was on the floor and in danger of being buried but has somehow found a way to turn the tide at the start of this set.
Djoker’s level goes off a cliff and the Italian finds enough patience and precision to make it count on the first of two break points.
DJOKOVIC 6-0 1-1 MUSETTI
Finally! Djokovic shows he is human after all with a number of surprising errors into the net. Musetti has three game points at separate moments and finally gets himself on the board when Nole sizzles just long of the baseline.
DJOKOVIC 6-0 1-0 MUSETTI
It is relentless. Djokovic shows no sign of easing up as he notches up a seventh straight game with a hold to 15.
Musetti desperately needs a hold of serve… Can he do it and belatedly give Novak something to think about?
SET! - DJOKOVIC 6-0 MUSETTI
There’s a brief glimmer of hope for Musetti when he earns encouragement from the crowd with a brilliant jump smash. Sadly for him, he can’t build on a 30-15 lead and his backhand misfires on some crucial points to gift Djoker the bagel after just 24 minutes on court.
DJOKOVIC 5-0 MUSETTI
It’s a Parisian procession right now. Djokovic holds all the aces as he saunters to a game to 15 to move within sight of a first-set bagel.
If Lorenzo had a nightmare about the worst possible start he could have out here, it probably wasn't as bad as this...
BREAK! - DJOKOVIC 4-0 MUSETTI
It’s a double break! The Serbinator has flipped the switch to ‘ruthless’ mode and the 20-year-old has no answer. He offers brief resistance at triple break point down but breaks himself with a weak backhand into the tramlines in the next point.
DJOKOVIC 3-0 MUSETTI
Novak looks to be very much in the mood tonight. Another brilliant forehand puts him firmly in control before an error long from his opponent sees him consolidate with a clean hold.
BREAK! - DJOKOVIC 2-0 MUSETTI
Djokovic unloads a sweeping, early crosscourt forehand pass to lay down the gauntlet and then chalks up the first break point of the match when Musetti can only block his venomous pass long.
The Serb wastes it when he drags a forehand wide but then steps deep into the curt to thunder another forehand and snare a second opportunity.
This time he makes the breakthrough as the Italian can only thrash a forehand into the net.
DJOKOVIC 1-0 MUSETTI
Nole shakes off a couple of tiny cobwebs on his serve to lash an ace down the T and ease to the opening game for the loss of one point.