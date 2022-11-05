Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas live - Djokovic wins third set tie-break to take Paris Masters semi-final thriller
N. Djokovic vs S. Tsitsipas | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 05.11.2022 | Court Central
Completed
N. Djokovic (6)
6
3
77
S. Tsitsipas (5)
2
6
64
18:15
MATCH REPORT
That's us for tonight. Thank you for your company - check out our match report below for everything you need to know about a fantastic semi-final.
And join us again tomorrow for the Paris Masters final - Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune!
Djokovic battles past Tsitsipas to set up tasty Paris Masters final with Rune
18:10
HOW DO YOU SAY 'EPIC' IN FRENCH?
18:02
GAME, SET, MATCH! DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 7-6 (4) TSITSIPAS
Almost so good from Tsitsipas, who plays some terrific shots in a long rally, but Djokovic stays with him and the Greek nets to set up two match points.
Djokovic takes the first! A big serve puts Tsitsipas on the back foot, and the overhead smash finishes off the job.
What a win for the Serbian, who is one win away from a seventh title in Paris. Holger Rune stands in his way.
17:59
THIRD SET TIEBREAK: DJOKOVIC 5-4 TSITSIPAS
Fantastic from Tsitsipas, who stays in the point with a great defensive lob and then gets on the front foot, firing a forehand winner across the court to take the first mini-break.
Can he stay solid on serve, though?
Nope. Djokovic lands a forehand winner on the line, and a hawkeye challenge can't help Tsitsipas. We're level again.
And he cracks a second time, sending a shot flying over the baseline. All of a sudden the serves are breaking!
17:55
THIRD SET TIEBREAK: DJOKOVIC 3-3 TSITSIPAS
Djokovic isn't happy with something as he hits a forehand into the net, then he goes long over the baseline from out wide.
The Serbian serves, the return goes in the net.
Still no mini-break, everything on serve.
17:53
THIRD SET TIEBREAK: DJOKOVIC 2-1 TSITSIPAS
Tsitsipas draws first blood, but then hits a return long to make it 1-1.
Djokovic then finds a superb angle to finish off a long rally in style, whipping a forehand from the middle of the court out to the left.
We're still on serve.
17:51
DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-6 6-6 TSITSIPAS
Another love hold. Inevitable, really. Tie-break, here we come!
17:47
*DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 5-6 TSITSIPAS
Not bad from Tsitsipas either! Two aces help the Greek on the way to a hold to 15, and he will at the very leaset get a tie-break out of this deciding set.
17:45
DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 5-5 TSITSIPAS*
Unbelievable composure from Djokovic, who AGAIN holds to love!
Making it look so easy.
17:41
*DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 4-5 TSITSIPAS
Here's a chance. Djokovic nudges himself into a 30-15 lead on the Tsitsipas serve, which counts as a real opening in this cat-and-mouse third set.
Tsitsipas shanks a wild forehand well wide, and it's two break points for the Serbian!
Can he convert? Not the first time, as a big serve from the Greek ends the break hopes.
He gets a second dig at it, but this time puts a shot in the net after a long rally. Tsitsipas, for the second time in this decider, saves back-to-back break points, but he still has work to do.
And what a response! An inspired drop shot is perfectly executed and his first backhand winner of the match - Djokovic himself applauds the effort. A big serve sees out a wonderful hold.
17:32
DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 4-4 TSITSIPAS*
Djokovic continues to be untouchable on serve, this time nailing a love hold that he finishes off with a soft backhand drop volley.
This looks destined for a third set tie-break...
17:28
*DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 3-4 TSITSIPAS
Not a bad response from Tsitsipas! The Greek holds to love for the first time since his very first service game of the match.
17:26
DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 3-3 TSITSIPAS*
Another really good hold from Djokovic, who is back to giving almost nothing away on serve. Another hold to 15.
17:20
*DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 2-3 TSITSIPAS
Uh-oh. A few nerves here. Tsitsipas' unforced error count climbs to eight for the third set as he goes 30-15 down. Momentum with Djokovic.
But the Greek comes to the net to dispatch an overhead volley. He effectively serves and volleys to go 40-30 up, before dispatching the following point too for another crucial hold.
Who will crack first?
17:17
DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 2-2 TSITSIPAS*
Class from Djokovic. The Serbian holds to love, hitting back-to-back aces along the way.
That's much more like his first set form.
17:11
*DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 1-2 TSITSIPAS
A nervy moment for Tsitsipas as he goes 15-30 down on serve.
That becomes 15-40 as a strong return from Djokovic sets up two break points.
Neither player has saved a break point yet tonight...until now! Djokovic goes wide after a lengthy baseline exchange, but he'll get another stab at the break.
Saved again! Tsitsipas' serve is unreturnable. And more big serving seals the hold. What a hold that was.
17:06
DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 1-1 TSITSIPAS*
A good hold from the Serbian, too. A couple of forced errors take Djokovic 30-0 up and he drops just one point on his way to a solid hold, finishing in style with a clinical backhand winner down the line.
So hard to call, this...
17:01
*DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 0-1 TSITSIPAS
Some nerves for Tsitsipas to deal with early doors, as Djokovic takes it to 30-30.
But the Greek again shows his class by taking two points in a row when he needed them most to grab an important hold.
16:56
DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-6 TSITSIPAS
A point apiece, then Djokovic steers a forehand wide. Chance for Tsitsipas at 15-30?
The stats box shoots up telling us that Djokovic has now got 10 unforced error in the second set - compared to one in the first set.
But he manages to take the next point, then an ace puts him ahead, but he nets a backhand for deuce.
Here we go, Tsitsipas grabs the chance and sets up a set point. And takes it! Djokovic's cross-court forehand goes wide, and the Greek becomes the first player this week to take a set off Djokovic!
Into a decider we go.
16:50
*DJOKOVIC 6-2 3-5 TSITSIPAS
A wild shot from Tsitsipas flies well out of bounds, but he takes the next two points to take the lead.
Djokovic comes forward to dispatch a backhand volley for 30-30, though. Next point is crucial.
Tsitsipas comes up with big shots at a big moment, grinding down Djokovic before firing a winner on his forehand. Then the Serbian can't return his serve, and it's anhother hold.
The Greek is one game away from taking the second set.