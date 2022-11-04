An outstanding Novak Djokovic dismantled Lorenzo Musetti, 6-0 6-3, in the Paris Masters quarter-finals to book his place in the last four.

Djokovic, on course for a record-breaking seventh title in Paris, won seven games in a row as he stamped his authority on the match in a ruthless manner.

After a minor blip at the beginning of the second set to prevent a flawless performance, he rediscovered his rhythm after a quick break on the return and headed for victory.

Djokovic earned the bagel in the first set, displaying tremendous forehands as he rallied to a quick double-break to take a firm grip on the game, and from there, the Serbian was relentless and showed no signs of stopping.

He closed out the set with a third break after the Paris crowd had given the challenging Italian a glimmer of hope after a brilliant jump smash, but Musetti couldn't build on a 30-15 lead with his backhand misfiring on crucial points as Djokovic claimed the opener in 24 minutes.

The sixth seed went on to win his seventh game in a row with a quick start in the second set before Musetti finally got on the board, capitalising on Djokovic’s multiple errors into the net.

Musetti had the crowd on their feet when he managed to break Djokovic on the first of two break points to take a 2-1 lead.

Djokovic matched Musetti’s previous effort with a break of his own to level the score, and then quashed the 20-year-old’s feel-good factor with a swift hold as normal service resumed.

Musetti couldn’t hide his dismay and frustration as a loose backhand flew well wide of the mark to hand the world No. 7 another break and a 4-2 lead.

Despite Djokovic’s early blip at the start of the second, his dominance prevailed as he closed in on the win.

He confirmed his spot in the semi-finals with a hold to love with the first of three match points.

Djokovic will play either fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or American Tommy Paul in the semi-final as the pair face off later on Friday evening for the last spot in the final four.

Rune will play Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday for a spot in the final.

