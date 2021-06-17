Andy Murray is out of Queens after losing in straight sets to Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-3.

The home favourite was the underdog against the number one seed and enjoyed a brilliant reception from the British crowd.

Berrettini, however, was in fine form and swept Murray aside in the first set in just 40 minutes.

Wimbledon Murray and Venus Williams both handed Wimbledon wildcards YESTERDAY AT 11:27

The 25-year-old’s renowned serve was in full flow as Murray struggled to find his groove. The Scot produced eleven unforced errors in just the first set while Berrettini smashing ten aces in contrast.

'Each match could be my last' - Murray after Paire win at Queen's

Despite the home support, Murray struggled to find his groove and produced eleven unforced errors in just the first set.

Murray’s only success came when he could return the ball and get the world number nine moving, but that was easier said than done with Berrettini routinely serving at over 100km/hr.

A similar story unfolded in the second set, with Berrettini’s service game proving far too strong for Murray.

The Scot still appears some way off match fitness as he continues his injury comeback having admitted after his last win earlier this week that any match could be his last.

Murray fought back to stop Berrettini going 5-1 ahead, winning two games in impressive fashion and rallying an excited crowd behind him.

But the unlikely comeback wasn’t meant to be as Berrettini finished off Murray without dropping a point in his final game.

After the match Berrettini was full of praise for Murray.

“It was really hard, really hard. We all know how good Andy is,” he said.

He’s a great champion, great player. I’m really happy for my performance.

“I can’t tell you how he played,” the Italian said about Murray’s performance.

“I wouldn’t say how he did. He’s a great guy and great player.

“I know how tough it is to come back from an injury. I know he played his best today, I played better and I’m just happy he’s back.”

Berrettini will play another Brit in the next round after Dan Evans powered past Adrian Mannarino in his match earlier on Thursday.

ATP London 'Each match could be my last’ - Murray after Paire win at Queen's YESTERDAY AT 21:55