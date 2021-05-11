Andy Murray has been called up to play doubles at the Italian Open alongside fellow Brit Liam Broady.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray has not played since the Rotterdam Open at the start of March, having withdrawn from the Miami Open due to injury.

Now ranked No 123 in the world, it has been reported that Murray will try to get a wild card into either Geneva or Lyon next week and then look to play at Roland-Garros.

But he will be returning to competitive action earlier than expected following the withdrawal of Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime in Rome. He and Broady have stepped in as alternates in the first round draw.

It will be the first time Murray has played a competitive doubles match on the ATP Tour since he partnered Feliciano Lopez at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August 2019.

Novak Djokovic said it was just like "old times" after practising with Murray at the Foro Italico in Rome on Monday with the Scot looking to get back to full fitness.

"I thought he played very well on the court," the world number one said. "He moves well considering it's clay, which is not the best surface for his hips."

