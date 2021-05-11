Cameron Norrie is into the second round of the Rome Masters with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday.

Norrie, who fell to Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Estoril Open final on May 2, fought hard in the first set before winning the second on Carbaelles Baena's serve, converting the fifth of his six break points to seal his place in the next round.

The Brit booked a meeting with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets 6-4 7-6(2) earlier in the day.

Norrie squandered his first set point at 5-2 up as the Spaniard responded with two breaks of his own as it looked the opener would go to a tie-break.

But the 25-year-old showed impressive resolve by earning himself a further two set points on the Carbaelles Baena serve and took it on the third.

Into the second set and Norrie sealed the first break of the set at 4-3. His opponent broke back to make it 5-4, but an unforced error from the Spaniard at 30-40 down handed Norrie the match.

