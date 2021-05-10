Novak Djokovic said it was just like "old times" after practising with Andy Murray at the Foro Italico in Rome on Monday.

The pair shared a court as Djokovic prepares for the Italian Open and Murray continues his return to full fitness.

There were plenty of smiles and also an amusing moment as one of the balls was hit out of shape, prompting Djokovic to show it to the camera and say: "This is what happens when you practise with Andy Murray!"

ATP Rome Fritz beats Evans to set up Djokovic clash, Sinner to face Nadal 3 HOURS AGO

Reflecting on the session, world No 1 Djokovic said: "I was very happy to see [Andy]. I haven't seen him in a while, and it was great to hit with him.

I thought he played very well on the court. He moved well, considering it's clay, which is not the best surface for his hips. Considering what he has been through lately, I think it seems like he's been feeling well on the court.

"That's what he's saying, and that's [how] it appears on the court itself. We had a nice chat and had a few laughs on the court as well. It was just great. It brought back the old times when we spent a lot of time on the court together, whether it was training or playing against each other."

Djokovic and Murray have played 36 times on the ATP Tour and met twice in Rome, with Murray beating Djokovic in the 2016 final.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray has not played since the Rotterdam Open at the start of March, having withdrawn from the Miami Open due to injury.

Now ranked No 123 in the world, it has been reported that he will try to get a wild card into either Geneva or Lyon next week and then look to play at Roland-Garros.

If he gets a wild card for the main draw at the Grand Slam he may play in Parma the week before, otherwise he would have to go through qualifying in Paris.

"I don’t mind if they don’t want to give me a wildcard, that’s fine, they can give them to whoever they want to," said Murray.

It just makes it a bit tricky with planning, but we should find out in the next week or so.

ATP London 'I can't wait' - Murray, Evans confirmed for Queen's 13 HOURS AGO