World No. 1 Novak Djokovic ramped up his preparations for the French Open with an impressive 6-0 7-6(5) win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Stadio del tennis di Roma.

Djokovic has won his first title in over six months as he claimed a 38th Masters 1000 title of his career with his 1001st match win.

For Tsitsipas, it is his fifth successive defeat on clay against Djokovic in what was the Greek's first Rome final.

Djokovic will be the world number one for the 370th week and becomes the oldest Rome champion aged 34 years, 11 months and 23 days.

He says the win over Tsitsipas has been a culmination of the hard work he has put in over recent months to prepare for the French Open, where he is bidding to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

"I pleasantly surprised myself," Djokovic said in his on-court interview afterwards.

"Even though I have a clear gameplan and strategy coming into the match I knew what was expected of me from the other side. I knew what I had to do.

"The tie-breaker I was an inch better, maybe calmer, but it was a tight tie-break for both of us certainly."

He added: "Two days ago [against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-final] I played great. I've been building my form the last couple of weeks.

"Like the previous years I knew that my best shape on the clay usually comes around Rome time.

"It couldn't be a better time to come into Roland-Garros with a title in this wonderful tournament."

Djokovic was in complete control from the off in the first, securing a break to love in the first game before two further breaks saw him to a bagel inside 30 minutes.

Tsitsipas lost to Djokovic at the quarter-final stage of the Rome Masters last year before going on to lose the French Open final at Roland Garros, but rallied in the second, opening up a 4-1 advantage.

However, Djokovic secured a decisive break back in the ninth game of the second set to send the match to a tie-break.

The Serb then held his nerve to seal his 87th career title.

