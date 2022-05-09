Rafael Nadal appreciates the days of him being the exciting Spanish wonderkid are far behind him as the new kid on the block, Carlos Alcaraz, continues to take all the headlines in the build up to the French Open.

Nadal was beaten by his 19-year-old compatriot at the Madrid Open last week, before Alcaraz went on to see off Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev on his way to lifting the trophy.

Ad

The teenager has decided to sit out of the Italian Open in Rome, where Nadal is hoping to defend his title and win the tournament for the 11th time.

ATP Rome 'Really tough' - Thiem needs time on road to recovery, as Nadal and Wawrinka can testify 4 HOURS AGO

Despite not even being in famous old city, Alcaraz’s incredible form still has everyone talking, and Nadal admits it is time for an upgrade.

"First, I think he is young, he is new and all the new things are much more interesting than older things. Without a doubt, when you see a new car, always looks better.

"When you see a new phone, always looks better than the old ones. So, it's something that is normal in this life. I can't complain at all about that. At the same time, I am happy to have somebody like him from my country achieving all the things that he is achieving”, he said.

Alcaraz will miss out on Rome due to an ankle injury - choosing to rest up to ensure he is ready to go when the next Grand Slam at Roland Garros kicks off.

Nadal can sympathise, having just recovered from a rib injury which took him out of action for six weeks, while an ongoing foot issue continues to plague the 21-time major winner.

“Of course, at my age, when you start having more problems than what you can manage, of course it is tough. Body issues, pains, you can manage that. The problem is when you start to feel that with all the things that's going through your body, you can't be competitive enough to fight for the things that really keep exciting you”, he said.

However, Nadal is still enjoying the sport, saying, “I like what I do, honestly. I am not playing anymore for things outside of my happiness and for things outside of my personal motivation.”

'I'm ready to win a Grand Slam' after 'best week ever' - Alcaraz

“For the moment I am happy. It is true that I went through, again, a tough period of time. But I am here to enjoy and to give myself a chance to play well here in Rome”, he said.

Nadal will face either John Isner or Francisco Cerundolo in his opening match of the Italian Open. Victories over Miomir Kecmanovic and David Goffin in Madrid have stood the 35-year-old in good stead heading to Foro Italico.

I am happy doing what I am doing. I still feel competitive when I am healthy enough.

However, after crashing out against Alcaraz, Nadal wants to see improvements, but knows, given his recent injury setbacks, that he must give himself time.

“I need to keep improving. In terms of movement, in terms of being more fitter, in terms of reading again the game. In general terms, (it was) not a negative week in Madrid, even if the tournament is probably the most difficult for me”, he said.

He cannot wait to get going in Rome, saying, “It's a place that I love so much, amazing memories. I'll try my best, as I do always. I hope to be ready to play a little bit better than last week. Let's see.”

- - -

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+

Tennis Corretja thrilled with Alcaraz's 'perfect' progression after Madrid win 6 HOURS AGO