Andy Murray and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga have both been granted a Rotterdam wildcard to replace Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner for the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

Ad

"Unfortunately I will not play in Rotterdam this year,” Medvedev said.

Tennis Djokovic's Covid tests were not falsified - Serbian authorities AN HOUR AGO

“I just got back from Australia and am not ready to compete. Rotterdam is one of the favourite stops on the Tour and Richard does a great job for the players there. I look forward to coming back in the future.”

Rotterdam’s tournament director Richard Krajicek, the 1996 Wimbledon champion, had said they were hopeful Medvedev would change his mind on competing – but the tournament in the Netherlands falls to soon for the Russian.

"We were still hopeful that Daniil Medvedev would come back to his earlier statement that he did not want to play another tournament so soon after the lost Australian Open final, but unfortunately he has not lost that feeling yet,” Krajicek said.

“Fortunately, we were able to secure another Grand Slam winner at the last minute with Andy Murray.”

Murray won the event in Rotterdam back in 2009, beating Nadal in the final, and he receives a wild card for the tournament which starts on Saturday.

The Briton reached the final in Sydney last month, and then reached the second round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Taro Daniel

‘Moving in the right direction!’ – Henman backing Murray to bounce back despite Aus Open exit

"When you know you've not got many years left it is frustrating," Murray said after the straight-sets defeat in Melbourne.

"I put a lot into the off-season for practising and preparing, hopefully to not play like that in the big tournaments.

"So it is especially disappointing when you perform like that."

Meanwhile, Tsonga is also a past champion, having defeated David Goffin in the final in 2017, and he comes in for Jannik Sinner as the Italian is unable to travel due to Covid.

Krajicek added: "Due to these cancellations and the earlier withdrawal of Bautista Agut and Coric, Botic van de Zandschulp's wildcard was released. We can therefore now give it to Tsonga. He has always been one of the favourites of the Rotterdam fans.”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Tennis Del Potro's return: Time to get excited? 2 HOURS AGO