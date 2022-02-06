Andy Murray is set to bring in his former coach Dani Vallverdu for the Rotterdam Open as the Briton continues his battle to rediscover his old self.

Murray suffered a disappointing second-round exit from the Australian Open to Japan's Taro Daniel in January, and his noises post-match suggested he is no nearer to finding a consistent formula to climb up the world rankings after his well-documented injury problems

So enlisting the help of Venezuelan Vallverdu - so key to Murray's Grand Slam successes at the 2012 US Open and Wimbledon 2013 - seems like a move designed to do just that.

Because of his continued low ranking, Murray is reliant on wildcards to be able to enter the ATP Tour's bigger events, and he was granted another by the Rotterdam tournament.

It's a critical period for the 34-year-old, who will find out in the coming months whether he can challenge again at the sharp end of the men's game, as he admitted in Melbourne.

"When you know you've not got many years left it is frustrating," Murray said.

"After a good win in the first round I created an opportunity for myself. It was probably a match I should win and I didn't take that chance.

"I was not able to sustain a good enough level for long enough, whereas he was solid throughout.

"I'm obviously very disappointed with that.

"This is a really important year for me for a number of reasons, and I want to perform well in the big events.

"Making second round of slams is not something I find particularly motivating. I want to be doing better than that.

"So it [carrying on playing] depends on how I get on this year results-wise and how I perform in the big events."

Vallverdu won't be able to give Murray his sole focus however as he also remains coach to Stan Wawrinka, another elder statesman who - as the Swiss revealed on his social media account - is closing on a return to competitive tennis.

However one man of Wawrinka and Murray's generation who is hanging up his racket is Juan Martin Del Potro.

The Argentine will play the Buenos Aires Open this week, but in a tearful press conference he announced it will be his final match after failing to recover from major knee surgery.

