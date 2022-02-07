Cameron Norrie secured his first win of the year as he beat Ugo Humbert in the first round of the Rotterdam Open.

The British No 1, who was beaten in the first round of the Australian Open last month, came through 6-2 6-4 against Humbert.

Norrie will face either Karen Khachanov or Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

Norrie raced through the opening set of the match, breaking twice to open up a 4-0 lead and then closing out the set in 35 minutes.

Humbert hit back in the second set and looked as though he would level after breaking for a 4-1 lead in the fourth game.

However, Norrie won five games in a row to clinch his place in the next round.

Andy Murray is in action on Tuesday, facing a tricky opener against Alexander Bublik, who beat world No 3 Alexander Zverev in the final of the Open Sud de France on Sunday.

Hubert Hurkacz bounced back from a second-round defeat at the Australian Open by beating wild card Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 7-6(7).

Liam Broady qualified for the Dallas Open after beating Thomas Fabbiano 6-2 6-3.

- - -

