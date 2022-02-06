Stefanos Tsitsipas looks to have made a change in his coaching setup for the first time in his career.

Tsitsipas - who has only ever been coached by his father Apostolos - was seen with former world No. 4 Thomas Enqvist during practice prior to the Rotterdam Open.

Ad

The pair are known to have become close during the 2021 Laver Cup , when Enqvist was vice-captain of Tsitsipas' Team Europe.

Tennis Djokovic's career in serious danger, says Moya 4 HOURS AGO

It remains to be seen if this is a temporary or permanent arrangement, and whether it means Apostolos will be stood down from his role or kept on as part of his son's entourage.

Recent controversy about his relationship with his father may have played a part in Tsitsipas exploring different options.

The 23-year-old was given a code violation during his Australian Open semi-final against Daniil Medvedev for receiving coaching from his father, with Medvedev launching into a tirade at the umpire for what he believed had been going on during the match.

Tsitsipas said that he had tried at length during his career to prevent his father from engaging in the practice, but that the pleas fell on deaf ears.

"I've talked to him about it. I've tried, spent countless hours trying to figure it out with him, but it's part of him," Tsitsipas said.

"I'm pretty sure I'm going to keep receiving coaching violations, even though I will never listen to any single thing he says.

"But it's fine, they can do that if they want if they believe it's right.

"That was also one of the reasons last year I went out publicly on one of my social media platforms and said that I think coaching should be allowed, simply because coaches do it anyways."

---

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Australian Open 'It's pretty normal' - Karatsev urges Medvedev to get over lack of support in final 03/02/2022 AT 16:22